Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘unelected privacy’ seekers

An expert has come forward to lay waste to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire for more ‘privacy’ after Megxit.



Royal reporter Robert Johnson took apart the family’s desire for more privacy in the documentary Harry and Meghan: The Next Step.

He claimed, "Obviously claims they feel, 'We've been hounded by the media'. But in reality there's been nothing like that. The royal rota system works, I think it's given them an awful lot of publicity.”

"It's been going since the Fifties. And one must remember that this is an unelected institution that relies upon media, publicity, the public support for its life's blood."

Even royal author Robert Hardman chimed in during the documentary and added, "Look, they're clearly very unhappy with the royal existence that they have at the moment and the way that their public life impinges on them.”

"It's something they clearly want to change and many people will have sympathy with that - it's understandable. The crux of the matter is you can't be half-royal - you can be part of the royal machine, you can accept the privileges that go with it but also take the restrictions.”