Prince Charles bashes conspiracy theorist denying grim Holocaust realities

Prince Charles has finally decided to address conspiracy theorists denying the shocking event, in a grim tribute to the fallen.

The prince shed light on it all for the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau at the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

There he was quoted making a call to action against rampant injustice and the “assault on truth.” He claimed, "We have also seen reckless assaults on the truth and the deeply worrying growth of fake news and of irrational theories, not grounded in reality but rooted in dark places of hatred and fear. We have seen reason rejected, objectivity abandoned, history discounted - even the Holocaust denied."

“As I speak, the last generation of living witnesses is tragically passing from this world, so the task of bearing witness falls to us. That is why The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, of which I am so proud to be Patron, has this year chosen the theme – 'Be the Light in the Darkness’.”

"This is not a task for one time only; nor is it a task for one generation, or one person. It is for all people, all generations, and all time. This is our time when we can, each in our own way, be the light that ensures the darkness can never return."