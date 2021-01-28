Jennifer Aniston leaves fans in stitches after sharing BTS from The Morning Show

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston left fans in stitches when she gave some insight on the set of The Morning Show.
In a series of Instagram stories, the star shared some behind-the-scenes from the second season of the Apple TV+ series in which a crew member could be seen dragging a stunt dummy.
She also shared a video of the crew member dragging the prop on the ground.
"Exclusive BTS," Aniston joked in the caption of the clip.
Take a look: