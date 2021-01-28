close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2021

Jennifer Aniston leaves fans in stitches after sharing BTS from The Morning Show

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 28, 2021

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston left fans in stitches when she gave some insight on the set of The Morning Show.

In a series of Instagram stories, the star shared some behind-the-scenes from the second season of the Apple TV+ series in which a crew member could be seen dragging a stunt dummy.

She also shared a video of the crew member dragging the prop on the ground.

"Exclusive BTS," Aniston joked in the caption of the clip.

Take a look:


Latest News

More From Entertainment