Meghan Markle bashed for ‘misjudging’ the royal family

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress embroider has come after the Duchess for “misjudging” the royal family’s role.

According to Express UK, the embroiderer claimed, "I think [Meghan] misjudged the role. The royal family has broken people before.”

“Kate [Middleton] had plenty of time to adapt and adjust to it. They gave her time, whereas Meghan sort of dived in headfirst.”

She even added that royal life ended up virtually breaking Princess Diana the same was “it broke Sarah Ferguson. It has broken people before. I know it’s looser now than it used to be, but even then, I don’t think [Meghan] was prepared for the things she could and couldn’t do, say, and wear.”

At that point, Ms Savage went on to say, “She could have carved herself an outstanding role, but I think she found the whole thing very difficult.

"She’s always been able to do as she’s pleased when she’s pleased, and unfortunately, with the royal family, granny rules — quite simply.”