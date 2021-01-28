close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
TV&Showbiz

January 28, 2021

Maya Ali wins fans' hearts with cozy snap

Thu, Jan 28, 2021

Pakistani actress Maya Ali is not only known for dazzling on screen but also for her enviable style. 

Taking to Instagram the stunner shared a gorgeous snap of herself lounging in a pair of jeans and a green Christmas-themed sweater.

The diva could be seen dropping jaws with her gorgeous looks as her long locks cascaded in loose curls, while her natural beauty shone through.

"And just like that, she gracefully let go," the caption read.

It came to no surprise that her beauty saw many compliments from fans.

Take a look:



Latest News

