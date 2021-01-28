close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
Michael B. Jordan sheds light on his thoughts on 'Black Panther 2'

Michael B. Jordan sheds light on his thoughts on ‘Black Panther 2’

Michael B. Jordan sheds light on his desire to return for a reprise role in Black Panther 2 at the first sing of a shoot.

The actor shed light on his desire to return for a reprise role in Black Panther 2 during his interview with People magazine.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating partner claimed, "That's something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons. [I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating."

"But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it's family. We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity."

