Kylie Jenner's 'expensive' gift for Stormi's third birthday takes internet by storm

Kylie Jenner is bound to splurge on her daughter Stormi Webster's third birth anniversary

Kylie Jenner has a special and expensive gift for her daughter, Stormi Webster, as she turns three years' old next month.



As spilled by sources, the makeup mogul's 'best gift' for her little one is “her time."

“Sounds corny, but it’s true! She’s so busy, so she puts aside a lot of time just for Stormi," the insider said.

The KUWTK star always “comes up with art projects or fun activities for just the two of them and refuses to answer any work emails during that time,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the almost-billionaire is bound to splurge on her daughter's third birth anniversary, “She always puts money aside for her," they explained.

Ultimately, Kylie mogul “wants Stormi to take over her business” one day, the insider noted. “So, every decision she makes, she makes with the thought that her [companies] will be around forever.”