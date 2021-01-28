Sindh Governor responds to criticism over viral video of 'dog riding in protocol'

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail responds to backlash that he received over a viral video of 'dog riding in the protocol'.



Ismail clarified that the pet was travelling along with his family members.

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday responded to backlash that he received over a viral video of 'dog riding in protocol', clarifying that the pet was travelling along with his family members.

"The police mobile was not accompanying them for protocol instead it was there to protect his family," the PTI leader can be seen saying in a video that he posted on his Twitter account.

The governor drew flak after a video of a dog riding in a Sindh Governor House four-wheel vehicle went viral on social media a day earlier.

The dog can be seen with its head hanging out of the window with no one sitting beside it while a police vehicle rides alongside it.

On Wednesday, Minister for Information Science and Technology, Taimur Talpur, who posted the video on his Twitter account, can be heard taunting the PTI-led government for the act.



Slamming the PPP lawmaker, Governor Imran said that there was no need to highlight the issue unnecessarily.

Saying that the motive of the PTI government is to bring change in the country and it will accomplish its targets, he alleged: "The person who made the video is part of a corrupt government."