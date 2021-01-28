Piers Morgan would urge the Queen to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles if he becomes PM

Piers Morgan, Good Morning Britain presenter, has revealed that he would publicly urge the Queen to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their royal titles if he were Prime Minister.



On Tuesday, the TV host pledged on Twitter to unveil a '20-point Morgan’s Manifesto' on what he would do if he made it to Downing Street.



Sharing his plan, Morgan said he would ditch two thirds of the current cabinet, but unsurprisingly it didn't take long for him to target Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The controversial TV presenter has made it clear that he is not a fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who stepped away from their duties to move to Los Angeles - as he rebuked their decision to "use their title" to make money.

In his manifesto, the GMB host declared he would urge the Queen to strip the pair of their titles, writing: "I'd publicly urge the Queen to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles. Let's see how many millions they command when they don't sell themselves out to commercial partners as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



"Oh, and I'd hand Prince Andrew over to the FBI to finally talk under oath about what he really knows about his paedophile mate Jeffrey Epstein and the late billionaire's alleged madame, Ghislaine Maxwell."

MP-turned-reality TV star Anne Widdecombe was unimpressed by Tuesday's launch of Morgan’s modestly-named Piers Party on his ITV show. She slammed him as 'supreme dictator' if he ever got the top job.



On the other hands, Piers unveiled an army of celebrity supporters backing his bid to become Prime Minister, including Mark Wright, Peter Andre and Christopher Biggins.