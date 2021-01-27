Deepika Padukone shakes a leg with a friend

There is no doubt that B-Town diva Deepika Padukone knows how to dance and her most recent post on Instagram proves it.

In the video post, the diva can be seen in a kitchen setting breaking a leg with a friend.

Complimenting her friend she said that she could do garba, a traditional dance, "to any song".

Fans were overjoyed to see the two have a blast as they complimented the duo.

Take a look:







