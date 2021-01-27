Prince Charles slammed for being ‘atrociously hypocritical' of Meghan Markle

Prince Charles has recently been branded an ‘atrocious hypocrisy’ for his comments regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



This claim was brought forward by royal expert Clive Irving all during his interview with Vanity Fair.

He told the publication, “If you take the case of Meghan and Harry, it’s been an atrocious act of hypocrisy on Charles’s part to [take the view] that it wasn’t right for them to use a brand, Sussex Royal, to monetise the royal name, because Charles was the first person ever to do that in a serious way, with the Duchy brand of grocery items.”

During the course of his interview Mr. Irving also went on to say, “It never seemed to strike him or anybody else in the Royal Family that it was hypocritical to attack Meghan and Harry for wanting to do their own brand, and in their case not to sell groceries but to do good work.”