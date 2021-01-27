Fans do double take after Kourtney Kardashian gets confused for Kris Jenner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is certain that the Kardashian sisters get their looks and sense of style from their mother Kris Jenner.
However, Kourtney Kardashian's latest post on her Instagram stories left fans doing a double take as she looked just like her mother.
She shared a fan post in which the Poosh founder can be seen clad in lounge wear and having a short hair cut, giving the impression that she looks just like Kris.
"Never duplicated Kris Jenner," she captioned humourously.
Take a look: