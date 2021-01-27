close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 27, 2021

Fans do double take after Kourtney Kardashian gets confused for Kris Jenner

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 27, 2021

It is certain that the Kardashian sisters get their looks and sense of style from their mother Kris Jenner.

However, Kourtney Kardashian's latest post on her Instagram stories left fans doing a double take as she looked just like her mother.

She shared a fan post in which the Poosh founder can be seen clad in lounge wear and having a short hair cut, giving the impression that she looks just like Kris.

"Never duplicated Kris Jenner," she captioned humourously.

Take a look:


Latest News

More From Entertainment