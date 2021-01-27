close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 27, 2021

Tory Lanez requests ‘meaningful’ abilities from court regarding Megan Thee Stallion case

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 27, 2021
Tory Lanez requests ‘meaningful’ abilities from court regarding Megan Thee Stallion case

Tory Lanez has requested courts the ability to ‘meaningfully’ respond to Megan Thee Stallion’s allegations, all in an effort to no longer be “misinterpreted” by the media.

A report regarding Lanez’s claim was brought forward by his attorney Shawn Holley and according to People magazine the document read, "Due to limitations placed on Mr. Peterson and his counsel under the protective order, Mr. Peterson has been unable to respond to Megan P.'s inflammatory statements or to provide his own clarifying statements.”

"Nothing could be further from the truth. Her claims are and will be sharply disputed and contradicted by the evidence in this case,” including alleged claims of having “gunshot residue.”

Before concluding the attorney also went on to say that Lanez’s "failure to respond to [Megan Thee Stallion's] inflammatory and misleading statements may be interpreted as conceding to her claims."

Latest News

More From Entertainment