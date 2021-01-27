Chris Hemsworth announces the ‘beautiful start’ to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth shares a sneak peek into the welcome ceremony for Thor: Love and Thunder over on social media.



To go alongside the post the actor also penned a heartfelt caption that read, “A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui.”

“Indigenous Australians may be just as proud of this country, but many see January 26th as a date signifying the beginning of dispossession, disease epidemics, frontier violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families and subjection to policies of extreme social control.”

Before concluding he claimed, “Let’s begin the healing and stand together in unity and support with our First Nations people with solidarity and compassion. Let’s find a date where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together.”

Check it out below:



