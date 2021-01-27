close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
January 27, 2021

Riz Ahmed scores big win from National Board of Review for 'Sound of Metal'

Wed, Jan 27, 2021

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed has been making headway in the race to the Academy Awards!

The Reluctant Fundamentalist actor has been named by the National Board of Review as the best actor of 2021, making prospects of his Oscar nod shine brighter than ever.

Ahmed bagged the best actor spot for his stellar portrayal in Sound of Metal.

Made up of a group of film enthusiasts, industry professionals, academics and filmmakers, the NBR almost every year accurately names the Oscar nominations before they are announced.

This year, the organization gave the best film honour to Da 5 Bloods and the best director prize to the film’s director.

