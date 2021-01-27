Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt message to remember Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant on their first death anniversary

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan remembered legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant on their first death anniversary.



Kobe Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash alongwith seven other people in Southern California on January 26, 2020.

The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback photo of the father-daughter duo to remember them.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with Saif Ali Khan, also penned down a heartfelt message for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

She wrote “Kobe and Gigi forever” followed heart emoticon.





