Ayeza Khan leaves fans swooning as she posts sweet photo with her kids

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who is an avid social media users, delighted her fans with a sweet photo of herself with her kids.



The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared the sweet snap, wherein her kids Hoorain Taimoor and Rayan can be seen kissing her on the cheek.

Ayeza shared the picture with simple heart emoticon in the caption.

The endearing post has left the fans swooning shortly after the shared it.



Earlier, the actress shared a loved-up photo with husband Danish Taimoor