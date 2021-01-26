close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
January 26, 2021

Salma Hayek dresses to the nines to enjoy some tacos

Tue, Jan 26, 2021

Mexican actress Salma Hayek is making sure that she is dressing up and indulging in some good food even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared multiple photos of herself dressed to the nines as she enjoyed some tacos.

"You know you have been too long in quarantine when you dress up for #tacotuesday," the caption read.

The stunner could be seen having a good time while looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Fans were quick to shower the stunner with compliments.

Take a look:



