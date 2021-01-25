Moderate earthquake shakes Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad

Earthquake hit Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Galiyat districts. Photo: File

A moderate earthquake hit Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Galiyat districts on Monday.

People evacuated their houses after they felt severe tremors in Swat and Mansehra.