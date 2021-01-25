close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
January 25, 2021

Moderate earthquake shakes Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad

Mon, Jan 25, 2021
Earthquake hit Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Galiyat districts. Photo: File

  • The epicentre was reported at the Hindu Kush Range at a depth of 105km.

  • According to the Seismological Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.2 on the Richter scale.

  • Tremors were also felt in Muzaffarabad, Kagan Valley, and nearby districts.

A moderate earthquake hit Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Galiyat districts on Monday.

The epicentre was reported in the Hindu Kush Range at a depth of 105km.

According to the Seismological Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.2 on the Richter scale. 

Tremors were also felt in Muzaffarabad, Kagan Valley, and nearby districts.

People evacuated their houses after they felt severe tremors in Swat and Mansehra.

