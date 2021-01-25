FM Qureshi says Pakistani diplomats won't join India's Republic Day ceremonies

MULTAN: No Pakistani diplomat will join the Republic Day ceremonies in India, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in Multan on Monday.



India is heading towards a Hindutva state and it can no more present its so-called secular face to the world, Qureshi said, adding that Kashmiris in Indian Kashmir and minorities in India are not safe.

A day earlier, New Delhi's Khan Market metro station resounded with slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" (long live Pakistan).



Qureshi also spoke about the new US administration and the Afghan peace process. He said Pakistan and the United States have the same policy on Afghanistan - both countries want peace.