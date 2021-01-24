Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Good Lucky Jerry’ shoot disrupted by protesting farmers in Patiala

A group of farmers disrupted the shooting of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, according to Indian media.



According to media reports, the group of farmers halted the shoot of Good Luck Jerry in Patiala, Punjab late on Saturday, January 23, evening.

The protesting farmers reached at the shoot location and asked the team to halt the shoot.

They also demanded that the actor come out in support of them, according to Hindustan Times.

The protesting farmers also staged a sit-in outside Janhvi Kapoor’s hotel and the police had to intervene to avoid any untoward incident.

Directed by Siddharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.