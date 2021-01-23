close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 23, 2021

Hareem Farooq copies Shah Rukh Khan's caption for her latest Instagram post?

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 23, 2021
Hareem Farooq copies Shah Rukh Khan’s caption for her latest Instagram post?

Pakistani actress and film producer Hareem Farooq received backlash for allegedly copying Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s caption for her latest Instagram post.

The Heer Maan Ja actress turned to Instagram and shared her adorable picture in pink floral outfit and captioned it, “As long as there’s pink in the world it will always be a better place” followed by heart emoticon.

Fans were quick to draw her attention towards Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s recent caption and criticized her for stealing his words.

One fan wrote, “U stole srk caption of yesterday”.

Another said, “Caption Credits: SRK'S POST.”

“Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture yesterday with same caption. You stole his or he stole yours??”, wrote another.

On Friday, Khan had posted his picture playing snooker and captioned it, “As long as there is pink in the world, it will always be a better place...”


