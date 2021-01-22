‘Heartbroken’ Neetu Kapoor remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor on 41st wedding anniversary

Indian actress Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 41st wedding anniversary.



Neetu turned to Instagram and shared her sweet memories with Rishi in a post featuring throwback photos, videos and movie clips.

She shared the video clip with caption “Justttt” followed by broken heart emoticon.

With emotional A.R Rahman track Hum Hain Is Pal Yahan, Neetu shared another post and captioned it, “Would have been 41 years today.”



Neetu and Rishi tied the knot in 1980.



Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020.