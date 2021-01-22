Billie Eilish's new song with Rosalía 'Lo Vas A Olvidar' will tug at your heartstrings: Video

6224958335001" data-playlist-id="" data-application-id="" class="vjs-fluid">

Billie Eilish left fans grooving as she released her long-awaited collaboration with Rosalía 'Lo Vas A Olvidar’ .



Rosalía, the Spanish singer-songwriter, first discussed the joint track in March 2019, saying that she “couldn’t wait” to finish it.

At another occasion, the Spanish singer-songwriter revealed she and Eilish had been working on the song during lockdown.



Eilish, who announced the single on Instagram earlier this week, has shared the song’s Nabil-directed video to her official YouTube channel.

'You guys have been waiting for this,' Eilish told fans this week.

The American singer-songwriter first gained attention in 2015 when she uploaded the song "Ocean Eyes" to SoundCloud, which was subsequently released by the Interscope Records subsidiary Darkroom.



Billie Eilish and Rosalía's new collaboration 'Lo Vas a Olvidar' will be featured in the upcoming special episode of the HBO show Euphoria.