Police officers allegedly gun down one, injure three others over suspicion in Faisalabad

Police on Thursday allegedly shot dead a young man and injured three others in Faisalabad's Dijkot area after they failed to stop at a checkpoint.



As per details, the officers asked the victims to stop the car at a checkpoint but they sped off. In response, the police officers opened fire at the vehicle which resulted in the death of one person while three others suffered injuries.

The body and injured were shifted to a local hospital.

The incident led to protests and riots in the area with the victim's family burning tires. Following the incident, four police officials were arrested and an investigation was launched.

Police said an incident report has been filed against the four officers on a complaint by the victim's brother.

According to the report, the vehicle ran over ASI Shahid Rasool's toes and the victim, Waqas, sped away in fear as the police officers took out their guns.

The policemen chased and stopped the car and shot Waqas on the spot, read the report.