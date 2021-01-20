After Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is now talking to divorce lawyers

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West quit marriage counselling after reaching an impasse in their relationship

Kanye West is now talking to attorney over seeking divorce with Kim Kardashian.



The couple, who quit marriage counselling some days ago, reached an impasse in their relationship.

According to an insider quoted by PEOPLE, "[West] is talking to divorce lawyers this week."

On the other hand, Kardashian has been working with divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

A sepaerate source told the outlet that Kardashian filing for divorce "will happen eventually, but she’s waffling."

The news about Kardashian and West heading for divorce was initially reported by Page Six, which said that the couple are negotiating currently and "are in settlement talks.”