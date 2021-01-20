Karachi housekeeper accused of killing employer flees during jail transfer: police

KARACHI: A housekeeper arrested on charges of drugging and murdering her employer in Karachi's Sachal managed to escape police custody during her transfer to jail on Wednesday.



She had been arrested with two other women suspects by the Gizri police.

An FIR has been registered against Shamim Rani.

According to the police, three women accused of killing their employers after drugging them were presented before a Malir court where they were remanded into police custody.

The police said the women were then being taken to Civil hospital for a coronavirus test when one of them escaped near MA Jinnah Road.

An FIR has been registered at the Aram Bagh police station.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Sardar Imrani, Ali Akbar and constable Maryam have also been nominated in the FIR.