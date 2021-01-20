close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 20, 2021

Karachi housekeeper accused of killing employer flees during jail transfer: police

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 20, 2021

KARACHI: A housekeeper arrested on charges of drugging and murdering her employer in Karachi's Sachal managed to escape police custody during her transfer to jail on Wednesday.

She had been arrested with two other women suspects by the Gizri police. 

An FIR has been registered against Shamim Rani. 

According to the police, three women accused of killing their employers after drugging them were presented before a Malir court where they were remanded into police custody.

The police said the women were then being taken to Civil hospital for a coronavirus test when one of them escaped near MA Jinnah Road. 

An FIR has been registered at the Aram Bagh police station.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Sardar Imrani, Ali Akbar and constable Maryam have also been nominated in the FIR.

Latest News

More From Pakistan