‘Erturgul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah enjoy ‘snowy Sunday’ with their children

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar enjoyed 'snowy Sunday' with their children and share dazzling photos with fans.



Neslisah Alkoclar turned to Instagram and shared dazzling pictures with caption, “Snowman operation started #snowysunday.”

She also shared a boomerang video of her daughter Alara wherein she can be seen playing with snow.



Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, also turned to Instagram and shared his stunning photo.

The actor is seen sporting a black and white full sleeves t-shirt and grey skintight jeans. He also wore a winter cap to protect himself from snow.



The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.