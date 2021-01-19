close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 19, 2021

Queen Elizabeth still close to Harry, Meghan Markle as she guides them in their new lives

Tue, Jan 19, 2021

Prince Harry may have left all behind and moved across the pond but his relationship with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, remains unhinged. 

Despite reports circulating all around about an alleged fall-out between the monarch and the Duke of Sussex, latest intel on the royal fold reveals that the two are still closer than ever.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said, via Express: "Harry is in touch with his father the Prince of Wales and he is in quite regular contact with the Queen.”

"She is always delighted to see Archie on video calls and it is very important to her that she touches base with Harry,” added the commentator.

"She is in touch with them, she knows what is going on in their lives, they discuss their plans with her. Harry has always seen his grandmother as a mentor. While he might be in LA that has not changed,” she said.

