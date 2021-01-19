Gigi Hadid gives hack to control nausea as she shares details of her pregnancy

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is giving a rare glimpse into her early days of pregnancy and when she found out she was expecting.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, the fashionista, 25, was asked by a fan whether or not she knew she was pregnant when walking at 2020 New York Fashion Week for Jacquemus’ show.

“When did you walk for jacquemus, did you already know that you were pregnant? or you only knew after?” asked a fan.

Hadid responded saying: “Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show,” referencing Ford’s February 2020 show that was held at Paris Fashion Week.

“I was so nauseous backstage [emoji] but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show,” she said.

Another fan asked her what her favourite pregnancy snacks were. Hadid replied that it went in “waves.”

“It went it waves. Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese. Triple chunk brownies for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol ... and Z’s ribs w fries,” she said.

