Princess Eugenie takes internet by storm after due date of first baby revealed





Princess Eugenie is taking the internet by storm after a major revelation about her first baby with Jack Brooksbank was revealed.



As confirmed by a royal insider to Hello! magazine, the royal princess will be welcoming her first bundle of joy in "mid-February."

The royal announcement of Queen Elizabeth's ninth great-grandchild was made in fall 2020.

Eugenie and Jack confirmed they were expecting their little one to arrive in "early 2021."

The caption of the post read: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

Previously, Eugenie and Jack moved back in with her father, Prince Andrew, after spending only six weeks at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage.

As per reports, the princess will continue living at Kensington Palace after the birth of her baby.