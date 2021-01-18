close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 18, 2021

Queen Elizabeth to bribe another royal with Prince Harry's beloved military titles

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 18, 2021

Queen Elizabeth to snub Prince Harry yet again with major reshuffle of titles

Queen Elizabeth is considering a reshuffling of royal titles left vacant by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit.

The three military titles previously owned by Prince Harry, might as well be going to another royal. 

As explained by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Harry's title of Captain General of the Royal Marines could go to Princess Anne, "There has been considerable speculation over the future of Harry's military links when the Sandringham Agreement with the Queen is reassessed by the end of March.

"Many feel that the princess would be the ideal successor to Prince Philip as Captain General Royal Marines, but the matter is yet to be decided and the posts have been kept open."

Prince Harry was bestowed the title of Captain General by his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017.

Latest News

More From Entertainment