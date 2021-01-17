Katrina Kaif calls Ali Abbas Zafar ‘friend forever’, sends him birthday wishes

Indian star Katrina Kaif penned down sweet birthday message for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, calling him ‘friend forever’ as he turned a year older today.



Taking to Instagram, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan shared series of throwback snaps with Ali Abbas Zafar and wrote, “Happy happy Happiest birthday @aliabbaszafar.”

“May u have all your hearts desires this year (you already well on your way),” Katrina Kaif said while referring to Ali Abbas Zafar’s wedding recently.

She further said, “all the happiness in the world to the person who knows when Something is troubling me even from far way , without me telling him.” “Here’s to friends forever,” the actress further said.



The filmmaker is celebrating his first birthday with wifey Alicia after their intimate wedding on January 3, 2021.