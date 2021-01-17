Pak vs SA: Touring team tests negative for coronavirus upon arrival in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday informed that the Proteas team members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus in the first round of testing conducted upon their arrival in the metropolis.
"The Proteas Test squad has arrived safely in Karachi to begin preparation for their historical, two-match series against the hosts beginning on 26 January," the board said in a statement.
It said the touring side underwent COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the team hotel and has been quarantining in their rooms since then.
"The team will commence with training as a full squad today," CSA added.
The CSA said media personnel will not be allowed to interact with the team in person during the training session but the team captain, Quinton de Kock, will address a virtual press conference tomorrow.
South Africa last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0 and return for two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three Twenty20 internationals later this month.
The squad is as follows:
Quinton de Kock (C)
Aiden Markram
Faf du Plessis
Dean Elgar
Kagiso Rabada
Dwaine Pretorius
Keshav Maharaj
Lungi Ngidi
Rassie van der Dussen
Anrich Nortje
Wiaan Mulder
Lutho Sipamla
Beuran Hendricks
Kyle Verreynne
Sarel Erwee
Keegan Petersen
Tabraiz Shamsi
George Linde
Daryn Dupavillon
Ottniel Baartman