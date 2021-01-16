Buckingham Palace lashes out at claims of Prince Harry feeling 'heartbroken' after Megxit

Buckingham Palace reacts to claims Megxit has caused a great deal of stress to Prince Harry

Prince Harry's longtime friend and journalist, Tom Bradby cooked up a storm after revealing the Duke is still 'heartbroken' over quitting the royal family.



Responding to the claims that Megxit has caused a great deal of stress to Harry, a Buckingham Palace insider has dismissed all such statements.

"Surely it would have been better, if this is what Harry feels, that he had said this to his family rather than a journalist," the Daily Mail cited the source as saying.

Bradby, when asked if Meghan and Harry are happier in the US, explained, "So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by.

"I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don't necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true," he had said.