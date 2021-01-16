Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Megxit review shunned: ‘No need to meet the Queen’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not require an in depth Megxit review since they are already aligning according to Queen Elizabeth’s wishes.



This claim was brought forward by royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, an according to a report by Vanity Fair, she told True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat, "My understanding from the Sussexes camp is that there has been communication with the Queen, Prince Charles and with William as well. The general feeling is that this [current situation] is working."

Before concluding she did point out that all of the couple’s projects are still under everyone’s radar, it is just the review that does not seem necessary at this point.

She explained, "This isn’t to say that people are not watching closely what these deals are, what the couple are doing and what these projects are going to be. But there is not this need to have this review one year on.”