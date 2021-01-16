close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 16, 2021

Prince Edward’s prophetic comment about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s crisis

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 16, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feud with the members of the British royal family was predicted by Prince Edward even before they got married.

The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II had quite prophetically summed up the ordeal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they are now facing following their exit from the British royal family.

During an interview with Radio Times back in 1996, Edward had largely mirrored the emotions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex years before as he lashed out at the media intrusion in his relationship with Sophie Rhy-Jones.

When asked if he would propose to Sophie, Edward said: "If you shut up, mind your own business, and let me do it when I want, it’s much more likely to happen. The more people second-guess, the less likely it is.”

"I just won’t do it. There is little escape for anyone in the public eye. And for the Royal Family, nothing at all,” he said. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment