Meghan Markle’s courtroom showdown to go public through livestream

Meghan Markle’s court war with the publishers of the Daily Mail is all set to go public following the directives of the court.



The public will be allowed to request access to the live stream of the hearing in the Duchess of Sussex’s case against Associated Newspapers (ANL) for publishing parts of her personal letter to her father Thomas Markle.

Presiding judge Justice Warby ruled that the public can also have access to the virtual hearing at the Chancery Division of the Royal Courts of Justice.

“I have no doubt that the summary judgment application will be of considerable interest. It is more than merely procedural. Moreover, the issues on that application are of legal interest as well of general interest to members of the public,” he said.

The former actor is seeking damages over alleged breach of the Data Protection Act, infringing copyright and for misusing private information.

Her case will be heard on January 19 at the High Court in London, virtually, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The duchess’ legal team has applied for a Summary Judgement which will also be getting talked about the following week. Given the appeal is approved, it would repudiate the need for a full trial as a decision would be reached by the judge on the basis on the papers that were filed.