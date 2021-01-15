Pregnant Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump as she steps out in yellow outfit

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, was spotted in Mumbai as the mom-to-be actress goes out and about in the city.



The Good Newwz actress, who has been dishing out major maternity style goals, flaunted her baby bump in a trendy yellow outfit.

Kareena looked gorgeous as she opted for beautiful yellow dress teamed up with stylish sunglasses.

Later, Kareena and son Taimur Ali Khan were also spotted heading for Nikhil Dwivedi son's star-studded birthday bash.

On the work front, Kareena has wrapped the shoot of her upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha alongwith superstar Aamir Khan.