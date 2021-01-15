Lahore's University of Health Sciences to switch to solar electricity

Provincial minister seeks energy audit of University of Health Sciences

Akhtar Malik says 1-megawatt solar plant to be set up for varsity

Project to ensure electricity cost is reduced

LAHORE: In order to reduce electricity costs the Punjab government has decided to shift the University of Health Sciences to solar power, announced Energy Minister Akhtar Malik.

The minister said that a 1-megawatt solar plant will be set up at the university on the IESCO model. He added that shifting to solar power will significantly reduce the varsity's electricity bill.



Along with issuing orders for solar power conversion, Mailk directed authorities to complete the university's energy audit within 10 days.

The minister said that the Punjab government has to pay Rs37 billion in electricity cost, adding that there are 95,000 government electricity connections in Punjab.



“Government connections across Punjab will be shifted to solar to reduce the high energy bills,” said Malik.