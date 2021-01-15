close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 15, 2021

Jennifer Lopez touches on decision to postpone wedding to Alex Rodriguez twice

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 15, 2021
Jennifer Lopez touches on decision to postpone wedding to Alex Rodriguez twice

Singer songwriter Jennifer Lopez recently wore her heart on her sleeve and revealed the real reason she decided to postpone her wedding to Alex Rodriguez, twice in one year.

Lopez shed light on it all during her interview on Elle magazine and was quoted saying, "We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that.”

The singer also added that both she and Rodriguez are in no rush to tie the knot and just want to “do it right” whenever the time comes.

“We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it. There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it." We just have to wait to see where the world lands.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment