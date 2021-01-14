Met says Karachi's temperature to increase in coming days

A man wrapped in a shawl rides a cycle. — Photo: File

The severity of cold in Karachi has decreased and the temperature would increase further in the coming days, the Pakistan Metrological Department said Thursday.



According to the Met Office, the metropolis recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5°C Thursday morning.

Earlier, Met Director Sardar Sarfraz had said that the severity of cold is being felt in Karachi due to the Siberian winds, adding that the temperature was likely to increase from January 17 onwards.

A day earlier, according to the Met Office, the metropolis had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C in the morning.

