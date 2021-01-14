close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 14, 2021

Sajal Ali to work with Lily James, Emma Thomspon in Jemima Goldsmith's production

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 14, 2021
Sajal Ali will essay a groundbreaking role in Jemima Goldsmith's next 

Renowned Pakistani starlet, Sajal Ali, has reportedly been working on a film alongside fame celebrities from Hollywood.

According to reports, the Mom actress will essay a groundbreaking role in Jemima Goldsmith's production, for which she is currently shooting in London.

Titled What’s Love Got To Do With It, the film stars actors Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shazad Latif, as revealed by BBC journalist Haroon Rashid.

The movie will be directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is famous for making films like Bandit Queen, Elizabeth: The Golden Age and more.

Meanwhile, Sajal's rep is yet to issue a clarification on the matter.

