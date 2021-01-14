close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 14, 2021

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to take the stage in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 14, 2021

Singers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will be performing on President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris inauguration ceremony.

Gaga previously appeared in Biden’s campaign trial during his It’s on Us campaign looking to combat sexual assault on campus.

She will be performing the national anthem when Biden will be sworn in.

Lopez also interacted with Biden as she participated in a virtual chat during the campaign.

Meanwhile, singer Demi Lovato too shared the news that she would be performing along with other artists like Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi.

