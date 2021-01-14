'Abandon your titles:' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warnings ahead of UK return

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have been asked to relinquish their honours, or face serious consequences

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed yet again amid strict demands of letting their royal titles go.



Ahead of the impending Megxit deal review, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to relinquish their honours, or face serious consequences.

Speaking on the matter, royal author Phil Dampier told the Daily Telegraph, “It’s obvious Harry and Meghan are not coming back, and have very much made their life in America, so the best thing for all is for a line to be drawn.

“I think they should volunteer to renounce, or at least not use, their ducal titles, so they face no further criticism of cashing in.

Meanwhile, managing editor of Majesty magazine Joe Little said, "They’ve moved to America and are not coming back, so we all need to move on. Senior bods in the Royal Marines, for instance, would like some clarity over who their Captain General is supposed to be."