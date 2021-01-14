Harry and Meghan to stay at deserted Frogmore Cottage during landmark UK event?

Harry and Meghan will be staying at their old residence in London, the Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been invited to attend Queen Elizabeth's historic 95th birthday in the UK.



As reported by Hello! magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be staying at their old residence in London, the Frogmore Cottage.

After moving to California during the start of 2020, Meghan and Harry paid back UK taxpayers' money used for the refurbishing of their cottage estimated to be £2.4 million.

A spokesperson for the couple informed at the time, "This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.”

Meanwhile, as for the monarch's birthday according to The Sunday Times, "The current plan is for the Queen’s birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal."