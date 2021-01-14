Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shake Buckingham Palace to the core with revolutionary deals

Buckingham Palace may be getting worried about where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are headed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been on a roll, signing one commercial deal after another, leaving Buckingham Palace 'feeling anxious.'



Amid their recent landmark deals with Netflix and Spotify, Meghan and Harry are determined to never look back.

According to Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers, the Palace may be getting worried about where the Duke and Duchess are headed.

“What it all points to is the pace at which they are signing these big money corporate deals. And certainly senior courtiers and advisers to the Queen and other senior royals are getting a little bit nervous about how much they are entering the corporate world and where it will all lead.

“So I think, for both parties, a face-to-face meeting would have been helpful for everybody and the fact that it will not be able to happen now. One must feel for Harry that he isn't going to get that opportunity," he added.