Thu Jan 14, 2021
January 14, 2021

Screen Actors Guild awards pushed to April amid Grammys controversy

Thu, Jan 14, 2021
The Screen Actors Guild will be televised on the TNT and TBS networks on April 4

 Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild Awards honouring film and TV performances has been rescheduled to April 4, organizers said on Wednesday, a move that avoids competition with music’s Grammy Awards.

Last week, Grammy Awards organizers said they were postponing their January ceremony until March 14 because of a coronavirus surge in Los Angeles.

The SAG-AFTRA union, which represents actors, journalists and performers, said at the time it was “extremely disappointed” that the new date for the Grammys conflicted with the SAG Awards. Organizers had chosen March 14 for the SAG Awards last July.

The SAG Awards will be televised on the TNT and TBS networks on April 4.

