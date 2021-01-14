close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 14, 2021

Katy Perry to collaborate with Pokémon franchise

Grammy award-winning singer Katy Perry is planning collaboration with the Pokémon franchise for their 25th anniversary.

The singer announced plans for her upcoming collaboration during a chat with People magazine. There she was quoted saying, "I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world."

"Now having a child myself, I understand that it's so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am. I was pregnant when I was there actually, little did I know! It was amazing. It brought up all these wonderful childhood memories. I've been going to Japan since I was 17 every year and have always really loved everything that's been created there."

Before concluding she spoke at length about her love for Pikachu as well, "I'm really attached to the hero. I know there are others in the game, but I just found Pikachu to be really cute."

