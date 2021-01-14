Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda step out for coffee run in NY City after celebrating Zayn Malik's birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gigi Hadid mesmerised fans as she stepped out for a coffee run with her mom Yolanda Hadid on Wednesday in New York City.
The 25-year-old model cut a casual figure during her outing with her mom day-after celebrating Zayn Malik's birthday.
The supermodel was looking stunning in all blue attire, sporting sun glasses and face mask. She pulled her locks back into a bun to give a perfect look to her personality.
The 25-year-old model kept things cool in casual outfit while out on her coffee run with her mom.
On Monday, Gigi took to Instagram to share a sweet message in honor of boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s 28th birthday.