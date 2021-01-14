Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda step out for coffee run in NY City after celebrating Zayn Malik's birthday

Gigi Hadid mesmerised fans as she stepped out for a coffee run with her mom Yolanda Hadid on Wednesday in New York City.



The 25-year-old model cut a casual figure during her outing with her mom day-after celebrating Zayn Malik's birthday.

The supermodel was looking stunning in all blue attire, sporting sun glasses and face mask. She pulled her locks back into a bun to give a perfect look to her personality.

On Monday, Gigi took to Instagram to share a sweet message in honor of boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s 28th birthday.

